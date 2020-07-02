471 FULTON ST

Amenities

Enjoy this freshly painted cute, spacious light filled 2nd floor apartment in the heart of downtown Historic Troy close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges and the popular Troy Farmer's market and Hudson River. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90 and NYS Thruway to downtown Albany or Saratoga. Pets are allowed. Dogs an extra $50 per month, Cats an extra $30 per month. Landlord pays water/sewer and trash pickup, tenant pays utilities. One month's rent for security plus one month's rent upon signing lease. Good credit and proof of funds required.