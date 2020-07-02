All apartments in Troy
471 FULTON ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

471 FULTON ST

471 Fulton Street · (518) 526-1274
Location

471 Fulton Street, Troy, NY 12180
Downtown Troy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2W · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this freshly painted cute, spacious light filled 2nd floor apartment in the heart of downtown Historic Troy close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges and the popular Troy Farmer's market and Hudson River. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90 and NYS Thruway to downtown Albany or Saratoga. Pets are allowed. Dogs an extra $50 per month, Cats an extra $30 per month. Landlord pays water/sewer and trash pickup, tenant pays utilities. One month's rent for security plus one month's rent upon signing lease. Good credit and proof of funds required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 FULTON ST have any available units?
471 FULTON ST has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 471 FULTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
471 FULTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 FULTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 FULTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 471 FULTON ST offer parking?
No, 471 FULTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 471 FULTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 FULTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 FULTON ST have a pool?
No, 471 FULTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 471 FULTON ST have accessible units?
No, 471 FULTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 471 FULTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 FULTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 FULTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 FULTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
