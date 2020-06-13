/
east greenbush
94 Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
29 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Albany
1 Unit Available
50 S Pearl St
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Your Restaurant Today! 50 South Eatery! - Property Id: 231636 Be a part of 50 South Eatery TODAY! Open spaces available in our newly opened eatery in the heart of Downtown Albany.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor
53 2nd Ave, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 291450 Come check out this very spacious 3 bedroom one bath in a quiet neighborhood in Rensselaer, Water sewer and trash is included you pay heat and
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW! Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1047 BROADWAY
1047 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Construction! Be the First to live in these New 2 Bdrm Apartments. Spacious Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters& Tile Floors.2 Good Size Bedrooms and bath. Central A/C. Laundry in building.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
71 CHESTNUT ST
71 Chestnut Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
One-bedroom apartment located in traditional Center Square brick apartment building. One block from Empire State Plaza. Plenty of character with raised panel wainscoting in Living Room, cast iron radiators and tall ceilings. Hardwood Floors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
256 STATE ST
256 State Street, Albany, NY
Studio
$775
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio apartment one block from Empire State Plaza. Hardwood Floors. Freshly painted. Raised panel wainscoting, tall ceilings, wide trim & tall baseboards. Gas 0ven, Fridge, Gas Heat, HW owner furnishes. Tenant pays own electric.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
61 PARKER RD
61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
175 JAY ST
175 Jay Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$785
Located in the heart of Center Square blocks away from Lark street Washington Park Empire State Plaza and more! Slide away bed Large east facing Studio apartment with heat hot water and electric included.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
363 Madison Avenue - #3
363 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious one bedroom top floor unit in brick brownstone walking distance to Capital buildings and Lark Street. Great location, street parking, no laundry, though there is both a bus line and a laundromat a block away.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
125 Jefferson Street - 2
125 Jefferson Street, Albany, NY
Studio
$1,500
1150 sqft
Have your business reap the benefits of becoming a part of the popular Hudson Park neighborhood. Immaculate and newly renovated open concept space with bathroom, brick, and incredible natural light.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
125 Jefferson Street - 1
125 Jefferson St, Albany, NY
Studio
$1,750
1450 sqft
Have your business reap the benefits of becoming a part of the popular Hudson Park neighborhood. Immaculate and newly renovated open concept space with bathroom, brick, and incredible natural light.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
22 HIGH ST
22 High Street, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in recently upgraded one level building located in private wooded area. Nicely finished with laminate floors & fresh paint. Open Kitchen includes Gas Range and Refrigerator. Solid surface countertops and breakfast bar.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
41 DOVE ST
41 Dove Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully renovated TownHome in desirable Center Square neighborhood. Laundry on 1st Floor. Luxurious Master Suite (Flat Screen Tv, Whirlpool, Glass Shower), Guest Bedroom, and Office/Nursery along with guest bath and sun room on 2nd floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Arbor Hill
1 Unit Available
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Campus Area
38 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,428
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In East Greenbush, the median rent is $850 for a studio, $1,008 for a 1-bedroom, $1,241 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,553 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Greenbush, check out our monthly East Greenbush Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the East Greenbush area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Greenbush from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.