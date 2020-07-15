/
The College of Saint Rose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near The College of Saint Rose
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated July 8 at 05:18 PM
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St 201
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927 Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hill
187 N. Lake Ave
187 North Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
187 N. Lake Ave - 1 Available 08/01/20 - Brand New Apartment! Marble Finishes, Stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors Marketing DescriptionNewly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available August 1st.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
999 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.
Last updated February 16 at 07:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
8 CUYLER AV
8 Cuyler Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious first floor unit! Large living room, dining room, kitchen with appliances (stove/oven/dishwasher/refrigerator). Laundry on premises. Fenced private backyard with new deck for entertaining. Walk to restaurants, shops, bus line. Available 4.1.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
370 BROADWAY
370 Broadway, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Luxury living in downtown Albany. 1600 SqFt, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, powder room and laundry, exposed brick, high ceilings, over sized windows, granite, & open modern floor plan.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
89 North Allen Street - 5
89 N Allen St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
Enjoy living in the heart of Pine Hills, a quiet Albany, N.Y., residential retreat conveniently located blocks from the city's downtown business district.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Buckingham Lake - Crestwood
766 NEW SCOTLAND AV
766 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
A beautiful well maintained house in a location easily accessible to the 13 busline. Also easily accessible to local hospitals as well as public and private schools. Walking distance to St. Peters Hospital. 5 min drive to Albany Med.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
248 Elm St
248 Elm Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
248 Elm St - Garden level 2 bedroom that has just been gut renovated. Both units in building have access to a private oasis of a backyard with a garden and pond. (RLNE5874914)
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
405 SPRING ST
405 Spring Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Great place to call home! Second floor unit with beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint, cozy floorplan. One bedroom, one bathroom. Centrally located to graduate and med schools, hospitals, bus line, and close to parks.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Square
352 HAMILTON ST
352 Hamilton Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
352 Hamilton is a very large single family Brick Rowhouse in Albany's historic Hudson Park Neighborhood. It has 4 floors of living space with historic charm. This rental has 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors and original trim, an updated kitchen and 1.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
152 S ALLEN ST
152 South Allen Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600+ sq ft beautiful recently remodeled flat within walking distance to hospitals, law, medical, and pharmacy colleges. No pets. Owner requires credit check, references, and deposit. NO SMOKING.