Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Troy, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Frear Park
1 Unit Available
450 Taylor Court - 2
450 Taylor Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Large 2nd floor apartment located on quiet Troy street, near School 18, Frear Park & bus line, 2nd fl unit boasts 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Unit has beautifully redone hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
546 5TH AV
546 5th Avenue, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Large bright 2nd floor apartment in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen including a dishwasher and microwave oven. Bathroom with a shower, and a sleeping porch. Nice backyard and an off street parking spot. Video Link https://youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
639 1ST AV
639 1st Avenue, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Oh what a view! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a really peaceful place to live. Modern kitchen and baths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYoKtDgxV0I
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
SoHo
18 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1001 BRUNSWICK MEADOW WAY
1001 Brunswick Meadows Way, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,245
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1063 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
29 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
254 SARATOGA ST
254 Saratoga Street, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Character and convenience! This 1st floor unit has tons of charm and is walking distance to downtown Cohoes. Unit features eat-in kitchen, living room, plenty of closet space, 2 bedrooms and front porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
381 HUDSON RIVER RD
381 Hudson River Road, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Recently Updated 3 BR, 2BA First Floor Rental Unit with Master Bedroom & Bath. The Second Full Bath has a Washer and Dryer (Washer & Dryer AS-IS and Will Not be Replaced). Property Features a Large Deck and Backyard Perfect for Entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Arbor Hill
1 Unit Available
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Troy, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Troy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

