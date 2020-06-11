/
/
chatham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Chatham, NY📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2943 State Route 66
2943 State Route 66, Chatham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
The perfect get-a-way home in the country. One-bedroom, full bath, laundry/mudroom with washer/dryer, living room, kitchen, and large rear deck. Private and secluded.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 Main Street
32 Main St, Chatham, NY
Studio
$875
900 sqft
4 separate rooms, very light. Tastefully painted with beautiful wood floors. 4 spaces could be private. Plenty of wall space. Center of Chatham Village. Excellent for studio or office. 1/2 bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 Main Street
3 Main Street, Chatham, NY
Studio
$900
500 sqft
A trophy office/studio location, the second floor of Chatham's historic Clock Tower Building - a Village landmark. Beautiful, light filled space from which to work or create.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
126 Tice Hill Road
126 Tice Hill Road, Columbia County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2106 sqft
An immaculate & private 4 bedroom 3 bath home with attached 2 car garage in Chatham School District. Just 2 miles from the TSP for an easy commute & 3 miles from Harlemville School. 5 minutes to Chatham & 20 minutes to Hudson.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
206 Thomas Road
206 Thomas Road, Columbia County, NY
7 Bedrooms
$25,000
5600 sqft
Furnished Seasonal Rental: July and August, possibly longer. $25k / mo.One month security deposit. Pets allowed. All utilities included. No pool, but wonderful swim pond!! Tenant pays buyer agent / broker fee.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
147 Rock City Rd.
147 Rock City Road, Columbia County, NY
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$28,000
11000 sqft
CURRENTLY RENTED 6/1-8/31/20.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
50 Blueberry Lane
50 Blueberry Lane, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Austerlitz NY Cape Home on 40 secluded Acres With Dramatic Catskill Mountain Views. Access is through a long private driveway resulting in utmost privacy. 10 years old and hardly lived in. Fully furnished. House is currently rented through July 15.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Chatham Street
22 Chatham Street, Kinderhook, NY
Studio
$2,300
2000 sqft
Open the door and get to work!Running your own automotive body shop will never be easier. All the equipment you need to get started is included and all of the licenses are transferable. NYS Inspections, Body Shop repairs, or simple oil changes...
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 Pin Oak Drive
16 Pin Oak Drive, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Carriage house set privately on a beautiful horse farm. The owners of this charming farm are looking for a new tenant that will appreciate this quiet, tranquil setting...bordered by fenced horse pastures and woods.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
294 Hanley Road
294 Hanley Road, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Wonderfully artsy, whimsical house! Hidden in the trees but with a wonderful view of the meadows. Light and airy, it feels far larger than it is. There is a separate building containing an enormous workshop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Chatham rentals listed on Apartment List is $890.
Some of the colleges located in the Chatham area include Marist College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chatham from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Poughkeepsie.