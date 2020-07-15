/
SUNY Empire State College
38 Apartments For Rent Near SUNY Empire State College
20 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,536
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,097
1676 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
8 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,701
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,430
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
7 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,377
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,034
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
5 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,282
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
5 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$881
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.
1 Unit Available
403 LAKE AV
403 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Very nice Saratoga Springs apartmt convenient for local destinations. Easy access to downtown, stores and I87 Northway.
1 Unit Available
182 LAKE AV
182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.
1 Unit Available
4 ROUND TABLE RD
4 Round Table Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
Spacious (2120 sq ft) custom colonial in desirable neighborhood with recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
76 LINCOLN AV
76 Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch for rent in Saratoga Springs. This bright home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a large fenced-in backyard, and laundry in the basement.
1 Unit Available
9 TIPTON LA
9 Tipton Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Free standing carriage house, loft bedroom, carpeted, fully applianced eat in kitchen (including dishwasher, electric oven, and frost free refrigerator), living room, bathroom with shower, private entrance, private deck, off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
433 BROADWAY
433 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is truly a special opportunity to live in a spacious and bright penthouse apartment overlooking Caroline Street & Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The unit features two-bedrooms, two-baths, and a grand living area.
1 Unit Available
5 PEARL ST
5 Pearl Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor unit in walking distance to downtown. One car garage and one off street parking spot with this unit. Large living room with double doors would make for a great master with walk in closet while the dining area could double as living room.