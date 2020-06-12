/
3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Troy, NY
South Troy
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.
South Troy
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3
Frear Park
2 WOODROW CT
2 Woodrow Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location! Accessibility to everything Hoosick St has to offer. Completely renovated! New windows, hardwood and tiled floors. Separate washer and dryer included and off street parking. Pets allowed- cats and small dogs.
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
Frear Park
450 Taylor Court - 2
450 Taylor Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Large 2nd floor apartment located on quiet Troy street, near School 18, Frear Park & bus line, 2nd fl unit boasts 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Unit has beautifully redone hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5
The Hill
270 8TH ST
270 8th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances.
Lansingburgh
639 1ST AV
639 1st Avenue, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Oh what a view! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a really peaceful place to live. Modern kitchen and baths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYoKtDgxV0I
The Hill
561-565 Congress Street - 2
561 Congress St, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment, nice updated bathroom w/ shower overhead for rainfall effect. Electric Fireplace. New stainless steel appliances. Updated windows. New hot water baseboard gas boiler heating system.
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only
261 WHITEVIEW RD
261 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Adorable single family home for rent with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Central air, washer & dryer in basement. Huge fenced yard for you puppies! Note: Showings are still been available per MLS rules.
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor
53 2nd Ave, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 291450 Come check out this very spacious 3 bedroom one bath in a quiet neighborhood in Rensselaer, Water sewer and trash is included you pay heat and
Sheridan Hollow
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
381 HUDSON RIVER RD
381 Hudson River Road, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Recently Updated 3 BR, 2BA First Floor Rental Unit with Master Bedroom & Bath. The Second Full Bath has a Washer and Dryer (Washer & Dryer AS-IS and Will Not be Replaced). Property Features a Large Deck and Backyard Perfect for Entertaining.
Center Square
41 DOVE ST
41 Dove Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully renovated TownHome in desirable Center Square neighborhood. Laundry on 1st Floor. Luxurious Master Suite (Flat Screen Tv, Whirlpool, Glass Shower), Guest Bedroom, and Office/Nursery along with guest bath and sun room on 2nd floor.
Central Avenue
391 WASHINGTON AV
391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet included. Tenants pay their own Electric.
91 BUTTON RD
91 Button Road, Saratoga County, NY
Beautiful, quaint custom built home located on a 7+ acres offering privacy and! Well designed floor plan with kitchen and breakfast nook, dining room, bright and gorgeous great room with amazing two story stone fireplace open to cathedral ceilings
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.