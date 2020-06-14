Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Troy, NY

Finding an apartment in Troy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

Frear Park
1 Unit Available
2 WOODROW CT
2 Woodrow Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location! Accessibility to everything Hoosick St has to offer. Completely renovated! New windows, hardwood and tiled floors. Separate washer and dryer included and off street parking. Pets allowed- cats and small dogs.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.

South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

South Central
1 Unit Available
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.

South Central
1 Unit Available
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.

Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.

South Troy
1 Unit Available
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

1 Unit Available
46 South Lake Avenue
46 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
775 sqft
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom.

1 Unit Available
48 South Lake Avenue
48 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom.

Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
33 STATE ST
33 State Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
Enjoy this bright and newly painted apartment in Historic Downtown Troy. Walking distance to plenty of shops, restaurants, colleges, pubs, bus stops and many other popular sites. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
270 8TH ST
270 8th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
561-565 Congress Street - 2
561 Congress St, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment, nice updated bathroom w/ shower overhead for rainfall effect. Electric Fireplace. New stainless steel appliances. Updated windows. New hot water baseboard gas boiler heating system.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified

6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

SoHo
19 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified

13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only

1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified

30 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Troy, NY

Finding an apartment in Troy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

