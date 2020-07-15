Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near RPI
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,485
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
$1,095
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
196 10th Street
196 10th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! Large newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house for rent. Private large backyard. Gas heating.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
179 2nd Street, Troy, NY, USA 179 2nd Street
179 2nd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 179 2nd Street Available 07/15/20 1 bedroom apt in historic Washington Park - Property Id: 318655 Rare opportunity to live in historic building Russell Sage house on Washington Park. Grand coded entry.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
331 FOURTH ST
331 4th Street, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
Plenty of room in this newly rehab 4 Bedroom Apartment. Has a large eat in kitchen, with washer and dryer hookups. Also includes a spacious back porch and a nice backyard to host parties and barbecues. Plenty of closets and storage space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
463 FULTON ST
463 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Troy
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
1117-1119 Hutton street
1117 Hutton St, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 07/15/20 RPI student rental - Property Id: 318236 Student rental in walking distance to RPI. $400 a bedroom per month!!! This rental is a must see!!! Newer updates, freshly painted and refinished flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
46 South Lake Avenue
46 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
775 sqft
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Frear Park
450 Taylor Court - 2
450 Taylor Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Large 2nd floor apartment located on quiet Troy street, near School 18, Frear Park & bus line, 2nd fl unit boasts 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Unit has beautifully redone hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
270 8TH ST
270 8th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated, oversized apartment in Downtown Troy brownstone. Apartment features oversized living space, crown moulding, 3 ornamental fireplaces with mantels, built in dining display cabinet; new kitchen cabinet, sink and appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
189 SECOND ST
189 2nd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2-bedroom apartment plus office overlooks Washington Park with living room, eat-in kitchen. Beautiful designer hard wood floors, ornamental fireplace, central air conditioning and lots of natural light with large windows.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
307 THIRD ST
307 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Enjoy this spacious and light filled 2nd floor Unit in the heart of Troy. Large living room with hardwood floors, with 2 bedrooms and extra room for office or a den. Plenty of closets and storage space.