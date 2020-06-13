/
/
hudson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:29 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Hudson, NY📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
725 Warren Street
725 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Western Light-filled studio apartment, available immediately w a one-year lease. Apartment comes w FREE HEAT! Wont Last...
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
317-319 Union Street
317 Union St, Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1200 sqft
Hudson Short Term Rental - July 3, 2020 through September 30, 2020. Longer term lease available. Charming and contemporary Carriage House for rent, one block from the Warren Street. Furnished.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
102 Greene Street
102 Green St, Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apartment w office. Lovely spacious, sunny space. Hot water heat (natural gas) , original stained-glass bedroom door leads to great front bedroom w dormer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
220 Warren
220 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
725 sqft
Clean and bright. Very popular airbnb now offered for short-term rental.Furnished 2nd floor walk up apartment. Great central location. Plenty of curb-side restaurant pick-ups and clean fresh air.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 Willard Place
5 Willard Place, Hudson, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3900 sqft
Occupy a piece of Hudson's history with this one of a kind 1870's home that blends modern touches and historic character in a sought after address.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
94 N 7th Street
94 North Seventh Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
Entire ground floor of a newly renovated Hudson house, this 2-bedroom 1500 sf apartment features brand new chef's kitchen w granite counter tops, stylish new bathroom, nice big living room, full-size washer dryer in unit, both hardwood and
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
433 Warren Street
433 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Bright and sunny 1-Bedroom apartment on the 400 block of Warren Street. Third floor walk-up in wonderful Romanesque Revival building. . Living Room, Bedroom with closet, Full Bathroom and galley kitchen. Well maintained building.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
320 Warren Street
320 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
A Great Apartment in a Fantastic Location A bright spacious three (3) bedroom apartment on Warren Street. Full living room and separate dinning room with hardwood floors. Two walk-in closets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
720 Warren Street
720 Warren St, Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
500 sqft
Great apartment on the best corner in Hudson. Bright and fresh, newly updated cozytwo bedroom apartment right across from the park. Walk to all that Hudson has to offer. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. Application, credit check and references required.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
711-west Warren Street
711 Warren St, Hudson, NY
Studio
$3,195
1800 sqft
Premier gallery, retail, showroom or dining space with historic detail. High traffic location facing Seventh Street Park. Humongous space with 15' pressed tin ceilings, recently refinished hard wood floors, and sky light.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
324 Columbia Street
324 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1056 sqft
3 BR Duplex. 1 full bath. EIK, LR.Stainless appliances,dishwasher,stove,fridge,micro,washer and dryer.Blue stone patio, small private yard. Walk to all of down town Hudson and train. Income verification, tenant responsible for utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
409 warren
409 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
In the heart of Hudson ,Light filled ,renovated large two bedroom.Eat in kitchen with large pantry. Haardwood floors .
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
0 Mt Merino Road
0 Mount Merino Road, Columbia County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2500 Sq Ft of Hudson River and Catskill Mt. Views from 4 Bedrooms on historic Mt. Merino. Newly painted throughout with enormous studio or bonus room. A sunny kitchen with new hard wood, granite, and stainless appliances. The house occupies 1.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
453 Main Street
453 Main Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
NEW Main Street Commercial Retail-Gallery-Office Space. Be the first to occupy this raw open space. Light & Airy with an abundance of Natural Light. Rear accessibility for loading/unloading. Walk-able to Post Office, Banks, Dept.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
138 Water Street
138 Water Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$2,000
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take Out Or Catering Space for rent. Fill the need! It's ready to go with all equipment included as part of the rent.Heat, cooking and hot water included. Great location for now and the future. Charming Bistro space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
17 N North 4th Street
17 N 4th St, Columbia County, NY
Studio
$1,475
1350 sqft
Handsome loft like live/work space 1350', wide board floors, incredible light, high ceilings, minimal kitchen, full bath, and stunning view of the old library. Available for creative professionals, artists etc not suitable for residential.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
32 W Bridge St
32 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Looking to bring your business to Catskill? 32 West Bridge Street has a 1st Floor Commercial Storefront space available for rent in the heart of the Village.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
334 Main Street
334 Main Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,500
3191 sqft
Catskill NY Restaurant Apartments - great location. Great opportunity for cozy restaurant, fully equipped, money making location at the crossroad in Catskill Village.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
28 Tammy Trail
28 Tammy Trail, Greene County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Furnished Lakefront Gem that boasts wonderful sunset views from the fabulous great room. Open concept floor plan main level with woodburning stove. A few steps up from this level leads to 2 bedrooms and shared bath and master suite with private bath.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1976 Route 385
1976 New York Highway 385, Greene County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath family home set nicely off Rt 385 on over 5 acres... home has all new insulated siding, new windows, updated baths and kitchen, new carpet throughout.. Great proximity to NYS Thruway, shopping etc..
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
456 Main Street - 3
456 Main Street, Catskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Only balcony to over look Main Street, with a beatiful Unit 3 that rooms: hard wood floor living room, kitchen, 2 hardwood floor bedrooms, with carpet in the master bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
16 Pin Oak Drive
16 Pin Oak Drive, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Carriage house set privately on a beautiful horse farm. The owners of this charming farm are looking for a new tenant that will appreciate this quiet, tranquil setting...bordered by fenced horse pastures and woods.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
37 Lafayette Avenue
37 Lafayette Avenue, Coxsackie, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with a spacious eat in kitchen, and a balcony. Street parking available, and shared access to the large backyard.Thruway entrance less than 5 minutes away. Oil heat and electric are paid by tenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
475 Snydertown Road
475 Snydertown Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Spend summer in the country at this Claverack farmhouse on a quiet country road. Living room with stone fireplace, large, eat-in kitchen, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath and 1/4 bath on the ground floor and 2 bedrooms plus sitting area on the 2nd floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hudson rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Hudson area include Marist College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hudson from include Albany, Cohoes, Schenectady, Poughkeepsie, and Niskayuna.