Staten Island, NY
506 Jefferson Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

506 Jefferson Blvd

506 Jefferson Boulevard · (917) 971-9417
Staten Island
Dog Friendly Apartments
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10312
Arden Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974

Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home. Walk into a lovely 24' entry w/ remote chandelier, wide staircase, and upstairs bridge which looks over the open layout downstairs. The custom kitchen has top of the line granite, SS appliances (sub-zero refrig, disposal, double ovens, and cooktop) and opens to a family room with vaulted ceiling, & beautiful GBP Enjoy an open floor plan featuring an opulent dining room and living room with an area to use for a computer/library or a room of your choice. Upstairs there are 3 generous size bdrms and a full bathroom. Downstairs is all radiant heat with a 5 zone system, 2 zone C/A. Pride of ownership is too much to list.
TermsTenant Req: 1 MONTH RENT, 1 MONTH SECURITY, 1 MONTH REALTOR FEE. PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT ( EMPLOYEE LETTER) 2 RECENT PAYS STUBS. 700 PLUS CREDIT SCORE. NO PETS/SMOKING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248974
Property Id 248974

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Jefferson Blvd have any available units?
506 Jefferson Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Jefferson Blvd have?
Some of 506 Jefferson Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Jefferson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
506 Jefferson Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Jefferson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 506 Jefferson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 506 Jefferson Blvd offer parking?
No, 506 Jefferson Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 506 Jefferson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Jefferson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Jefferson Blvd have a pool?
No, 506 Jefferson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 506 Jefferson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 506 Jefferson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Jefferson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Jefferson Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Jefferson Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Jefferson Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
