506 Jefferson Blvd

One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974
Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home. Walk into a lovely 24' entry w/ remote chandelier, wide staircase, and upstairs bridge which looks over the open layout downstairs. The custom kitchen has top of the line granite, SS appliances (sub-zero refrig, disposal, double ovens, and cooktop) and opens to a family room with vaulted ceiling, & beautiful GBP Enjoy an open floor plan featuring an opulent dining room and living room with an area to use for a computer/library or a room of your choice. Upstairs there are 3 generous size bdrms and a full bathroom. Downstairs is all radiant heat with a 5 zone system, 2 zone C/A. Pride of ownership is too much to list.
TermsTenant Req: 1 MONTH RENT, 1 MONTH SECURITY, 1 MONTH REALTOR FEE. PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT ( EMPLOYEE LETTER) 2 RECENT PAYS STUBS. 700 PLUS CREDIT SCORE. NO PETS/SMOKING
No Pets Allowed
