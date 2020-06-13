/
south river
168 Apartments for rent in South River, NJ
1 of 22
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
1 of 1
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a
The Quincy
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
1 of 19
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
1 of 13
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
The Vue
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
1 of 8
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
1 of 12
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
1 of 12
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
1 of 7
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
1 of 16
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
1 of 14
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
1 of 9
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.
1 of 8
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 9
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
1 of 9
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
1 of 39
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
1 of 7
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
1 of 11
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 of 5
2200 Woodbridge Ave
2200 Woodbridge Avenue, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 bedroom one bath apartment - Property Id: 294634 2 bedroom one bathroom apartment for rent. Has a separate living room area. Two entrances to the apartment. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
4 Cider
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.
1 of 26
218 Community Circle
218 Community Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Are you looking for a rental property to call home? Look no further.
1 of 13
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
1 of 5
1102 Stoneridge Circle
1102 Stoneridge Circle, Helmetta, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rental Featuring: * Fireplace * Spacious Bedrooms * Balcony * Sorry No Pets **Owner is willing to do a multi year lease
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In South River, the median rent is $1,080 for a studio, $1,199 for a 1-bedroom, $1,429 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,842 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South River, check out our monthly South River Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the South River area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South River from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Elizabeth.
