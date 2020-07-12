/
319 Apartments for rent in Stapleton, Staten Island, NY
19 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
1 Unit Available
664 Bay Street
664 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3375 sqft
Looking for a Manhattan loft style open concept vibe for your next abode, then look no further. This 2 bedroom, full bath with laundry completely renovated with quality high end finishes is for you.
1 Unit Available
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.
Results within 1 mile of Stapleton
1 Unit Available
26 Pine St
26 Pine Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
26 Pine St - Property Id: 265201 Newly renovated 3 bedroom on 2nd floor of private house available for rent. One month security deposit and first month rent required.
1 Unit Available
80 Bay Street Landing
80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building.
1 Unit Available
14 Ely st
14 Ely Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Beautiful Lage 3 bedrooms Apartment. Open Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, Close to Buses, and Ferry. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Tenant pays first-month rent, one-month security deposit, one-month broker fee
1 Unit Available
353 Douglas Road
353 Douglas Road, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2310 sqft
SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS UNIQUE & CHARMING COLONIAL LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EMERSON HILL - MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE VERRANZO BRIDGE.
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
1 Unit Available
95 Taft Ave, #1
95 Taft Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
660 sqft
1st floor 3 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floors, steam radiator heat and shared yard. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval.
1 Unit Available
95 Taft Ave, #2
95 Taft Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
660 sqft
2nd floor 4 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floor and shared yard. 1 month rent, 1 month security deposit and broker fee required to secure lease.
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
1 Unit Available
71 Corson Avenue
71 Corson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Staten Island Tompkinsville. Approx 900 sq. ft 2 bedroom apartment with eat in Kitchen, large pantry and plenty of space for cooking. The apartment has a large open livingroom and diningroom, entry foyer office and front outdoor porch.
1 Unit Available
315 Virginia Avenue
315 Virginia Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Brand new studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove and two closets. Lower level location in a detached 2 family home with private entrance.
1 Unit Available
378 Virginia Avenue
378 Virginia Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
First floor apartment, 3 Bedroom and 1 bathroom. Driveway included and shared back yard. Convenient to transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Stapleton
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
36 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
26 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
8 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,765
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
8 Units Available
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
47 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 Unit Available
402-404 KENNEDY BLVD
402 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Perfectly situated in front of NYC transportation.This Newly renovated spacious,modern, Three Bedroom apartment is ready for you! Tenants can enjoy water front parks and popular eateries nearby! Book your private tour today!
1 Unit Available
92 W 34th St 7M
92 West 34th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
92 W34TH BAYONNE APT7 - Property Id: 223635 --FULLY RENOVATED-- --HIGH END LUXURY DESIGN-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE PLACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --EASY PROCESS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SS APPLIANCES-- -- HEAT
1 Unit Available
94 Woodlawn Ave
94 Woodlawn Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,394
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I
1 Unit Available
1200 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD 21Q
1200 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,394
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT NORTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 311513 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --MICROWAVE-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --NEAR
