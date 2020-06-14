/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM
452 Furnished Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Borough Park
1 Unit Available
1711 60th St Apt 2 F
1711 60th Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$900
150 sqft
Furnished Room in Safe and convenient All-female Apt in Boropark (Brooklyn) Furnished Bedroom is available in Safe, Quiet ,Neat and Convenient Boro Park, Brooklyn from June 5 2020 for minimum 6 months stay.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
154 VAN HORNE ST
154 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
154 VAN HORNE ST
154 Van Horne Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the third floor of this multi-family home. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Greenville
1 Unit Available
50 COLLEGE ST
50 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Text or call Frantz to schedule a private tour or walk through video. Looking for a safe private furnished townhouse to call home? Look no further.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Greenville
1 Unit Available
16 College Street
16 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome features connecting living room to dining room open layout. Hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher & w/d in unit plus 2 car driveway. Flexible lease terms. Furnished & unfurnished units available.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bensonhurst
1 Unit Available
1970 85th Street
1970 85th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Centrally located in the heart of South Brooklyn, a fully furnished and interior designed, utilities included. Short term rental available. Spacious Bensonhurst one bed room apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Staten Island
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Chelsea
40 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,665
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,846
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
NoMad
36 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,265
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,185
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
44 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,820
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Murray Hill
22 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,997
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,987
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,361
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,930
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
