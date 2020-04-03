All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 4444 Hylan Blvd..
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:30 AM

4444 Hylan Blvd.

4444 Hylan Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4444 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10312
Eltingville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a listing for a sublet on Staten Island NYC that is available now. Please put your contact information in your email or in your tenant details. I get an EMAIL on everyone who looks at this rental yet I would need to have your contact info to send pictures and converse.. I HAVE NO WAY OF KNOWING THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN-THE BROWSERS and A SERIOUS SUBLETTER SO YOU NEED TO WRITE. Please understand that you will need to know exactly HOW LONG YOU ARE INTERESTED IN STAYING- Start time & an end date ..This is a sublet: KNOW THIS - PLEASE WRITE Your expected 1st & last days that you need apartment & WHO will be staying here. Some subletters have not understood this. This rental is in a House on a very nice, quiet blocked off street, street parking and it is a couple minutes walk to HYLAN Blvd,a block to the bus, 5 minute ride to the train.. This apartment is in a private detached 3 story house with your own private side entrance, on ground level, IT IS SEPARATED FROM THE OTHER FLOORS, THERE IS NO BASEMENT. YOU WOULD HAVE THE ENTIRE BOTTOM FLOOR OF THE HOUSE WITH SEPERATE SIDE ENTRANCE. DO YOU UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF THAT? Many have not & then regretted rented other shares & basements.. ITS IN A QUIET SAFE AREA on a small block. The private walkway is on the side of the house, past beautiful trees and grass. This private entrance has a solid Door with new floors and many ROOMS with New flooring : The 2 long hallways connect a small kitchen with window and working appliances, also a full bathroom with extra large fullsize tub & shower with window,the 1 bedroom is 12 x 14 feet -with 2 windows & a full size bed, a large living room area 13 x 21 feet - 4 large windows and custom blinds and kitchen- ITS ELECTRIC ONLY so you would need to provide your own electric devices. There is no Gas supply & all the electrical appliances work well. You are responsible for the electric bill and your electrical devices..The bedroom has a dead bolt lock. Over the many years, all renters have really liked it. I will respond to ALL legit. applicants. There are references for this place, if you can just follow above .. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. have any available units?
4444 Hylan Blvd. has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4444 Hylan Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Hylan Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Hylan Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. offer parking?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 Hylan Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 Hylan Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
