4444 Hylan Blvd.

This is a listing for a sublet on Staten Island NYC that is available now. Please put your contact information in your email or in your tenant details. I get an EMAIL on everyone who looks at this rental yet I would need to have your contact info to send pictures and converse.. I HAVE NO WAY OF KNOWING THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN-THE BROWSERS and A SERIOUS SUBLETTER SO YOU NEED TO WRITE. Please understand that you will need to know exactly HOW LONG YOU ARE INTERESTED IN STAYING- Start time & an end date ..This is a sublet: KNOW THIS - PLEASE WRITE Your expected 1st & last days that you need apartment & WHO will be staying here. Some subletters have not understood this. This rental is in a House on a very nice, quiet blocked off street, street parking and it is a couple minutes walk to HYLAN Blvd,a block to the bus, 5 minute ride to the train.. This apartment is in a private detached 3 story house with your own private side entrance, on ground level, IT IS SEPARATED FROM THE OTHER FLOORS, THERE IS NO BASEMENT. YOU WOULD HAVE THE ENTIRE BOTTOM FLOOR OF THE HOUSE WITH SEPERATE SIDE ENTRANCE. DO YOU UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF THAT? Many have not & then regretted rented other shares & basements.. ITS IN A QUIET SAFE AREA on a small block. The private walkway is on the side of the house, past beautiful trees and grass. This private entrance has a solid Door with new floors and many ROOMS with New flooring : The 2 long hallways connect a small kitchen with window and working appliances, also a full bathroom with extra large fullsize tub & shower with window,the 1 bedroom is 12 x 14 feet -with 2 windows & a full size bed, a large living room area 13 x 21 feet - 4 large windows and custom blinds and kitchen- ITS ELECTRIC ONLY so you would need to provide your own electric devices. There is no Gas supply & all the electrical appliances work well. You are responsible for the electric bill and your electrical devices..The bedroom has a dead bolt lock. Over the many years, all renters have really liked it. I will respond to ALL legit. applicants. There are references for this place, if you can just follow above .. Thanks