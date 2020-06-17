All apartments in Rye
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

95 Sonn Drive

95 Sonn Drive · (914) 588-8916
Location

95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit R · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town. This home has many features including, cedar shingle exterior, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a stone surround fireplace and glass sliders leading to a covered blue stone patio and the flat back yard. A spacious dining room, living room, powder room and mudroom with built-ins complete the 1st floor. The 2nd floor has a master suite with tray ceiling, walk in closets, and master bath with radiant heat. A spacious en-suite bedroom with bath, & 2 bedrooms sharing a hall bath complete the 2nd floor. The finished lower level has a bedroom and bath, recreation room, laundry room, engineered hard wood flooring, and 9ft ceilings. High efficiency heating system, full-home generator, custom moldings and detail throughout. Another fine home built by "Simone Development".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Sonn Drive have any available units?
95 Sonn Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Sonn Drive have?
Some of 95 Sonn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Sonn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
95 Sonn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Sonn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 95 Sonn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 95 Sonn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 95 Sonn Drive does offer parking.
Does 95 Sonn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Sonn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Sonn Drive have a pool?
No, 95 Sonn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 95 Sonn Drive have accessible units?
No, 95 Sonn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Sonn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Sonn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Sonn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Sonn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
