95 Sonn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town. This home has many features including, cedar shingle exterior, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a stone surround fireplace and glass sliders leading to a covered blue stone patio and the flat back yard. A spacious dining room, living room, powder room and mudroom with built-ins complete the 1st floor. The 2nd floor has a master suite with tray ceiling, walk in closets, and master bath with radiant heat. A spacious en-suite bedroom with bath, & 2 bedrooms sharing a hall bath complete the 2nd floor. The finished lower level has a bedroom and bath, recreation room, laundry room, engineered hard wood flooring, and 9ft ceilings. High efficiency heating system, full-home generator, custom moldings and detail throughout. Another fine home built by "Simone Development".