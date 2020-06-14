Apartment List
NY
rye
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020

141 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with garage

Rye apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.

1 Unit Available
20 Oakland Beach Avenue
20 Oakland Beach Avenue, Rye, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,800
3400 sqft
Ideal Rye City rental, move in condition. Newer kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite tops, convenient mudroom/laundry and garage access. Large rooms, great flow, add'tl 1500sq in finished lower level w/ bedroom/ bath. Large deck and fenced in yard.

1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.

1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
984 sqft
Garden Style Complex - Features: 1st floor 2 bedroom corner unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car garage included.

1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
Results within 1 mile of Rye
Verified

8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 Unit Available
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2100 sqft
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.

1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.

1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Rye
Verified

Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.

1 Unit Available
7 Carthage Lane
7 Carthage Lane, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
Cozy Tudor in convenient Quaker Ridge location. Renovated EIK kitchen with granite countertops. Four bedrooms. 2 updated full baths. Impeccably maintained. Large heated enclosed porch overlooking flat fenced yard. Central air conditioning.

Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

1 Unit Available
59 W Garden Road
59 West Garden Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,100
2976 sqft
Location, location and the living is easy in this (1993) young 2976 square foot Colonial home located on 0.157 of an acre with just a short walk to the village, trains and elementary school.

1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

1 Unit Available
13 Elkan Road
13 Elkan Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1559 sqft
This charming brick colonial townhouse resides at Larchmont s Elkan Park Complex. In its prime location, the immaculate 3 bedroom 2.1 bath corner unit is introduced by a light-filled living room and dining room with sleek hardwood floors.
City Guide for Rye, NY

Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...

The city of Rye (not the town with the same name) is the oldest community in Westchester County, NY. Incorporated in 1942, it had 15,720 residents as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2010 report. A deserving candidate for "Ripley's Believe It or Not" is the hard-to-believe bit that Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers and sometimes tagged as the "First American," personally affixed the still standing 24th, 25th and 26th mile markers along the historic and legendary Boston Post Road. That was an almost mind-boggling two and one-half centuries ago. He did this in his role as the first U.S. Postmaster General circa 1770. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rye, NY

Rye apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

