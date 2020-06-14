141 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with garage
Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...
The city of Rye (not the town with the same name) is the oldest community in Westchester County, NY. Incorporated in 1942, it had 15,720 residents as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2010 report. A deserving candidate for "Ripley's Believe It or Not" is the hard-to-believe bit that Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers and sometimes tagged as the "First American," personally affixed the still standing 24th, 25th and 26th mile markers along the historic and legendary Boston Post Road. That was an almost mind-boggling two and one-half centuries ago. He did this in his role as the first U.S. Postmaster General circa 1770. See more
Rye apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.