244 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with washer-dryer

1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
23 Bulkley Mnr
23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2515 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
599 Midland Avenue
599 Midland Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
250 Purchase Street
250 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bath Duplex in a great location of Rye, just a short walk to Metro-North train station and town.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
979 Boston Post Road
979 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
900 sqft
1bedroom apartments laundry in apartment. Walking distance to RR, shops. 1 Assigned parking space. Please Note: Entrance on Central Ave Side. Tenant pays utilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
454 Milton Road
454 Milton Road, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1544 sqft
Totally renovated Dutch Colonial on Milton Point. Walk to beach, dog park, sporting fields, enjoy a walk to lunch/dinner or stay home and kayak in your backyard. WONDERFUL HOME MUST SEE!
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Avenue
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of 2 Family Private Home Located on Quiet Tree Lined Street in Port Chester.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful private home, 2nd Floor unit on a dead end street. Hardwood floors through out, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement. Use of outdoor patio.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25 Fremont Street
25 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
720 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
86 Temple Street
86 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Townhouse-style, 2-level attached unique 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside is private and well-kept with ample street parking while inside is a meticulous, 2-level, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Byram
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
93 Adelphi Ave.
93 Adelphi Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained single family home for rent in Harrison, NY, available for rent starting April 15th, 2020. Asking $4150/month which includes landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.
