patio / balcony all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Unit 6BB Available 08/15/20 Mint Cozy Studio NO BRKR FEE 64Rd/98St 2blks Trns - Property Id: 321993



AVAILABLE sometime in August

Call LISA

646-229-4004



ONLY $1400.00

Small COZY Studio

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

(PS: $30. monthly charge Air-Conditioner installed)

2 blks Subway R & M



98-25 64Rd

"The Walden Terrace"

N-Side Queens Blvd



$$NEEDED

first mo rent + one mo sec dep

Tenant pay one time Management application $530.00

REFUNDABLE Move-In deposit $1000.

(Fully refunded when move completed)



Renters Insurance necessary

Min 2 yr lease NO INCREASE

No Co-Signers No Pets



aprx. 280sqft.

Mint Condition

Indoor Garage $280. monthly



6th fl/elevator (8 floors total)

Bright Sunny Apt

Sep NEW Kitchen/windowed

build-in microwave oven (No Dishwasher)

Please Note: The Room is carpeted (see pictures)

2 big Closets Ceiling fan



You WILL need Clean Credit Landlord Bank and Income Verification's

copy of 3 pay-stups

copy of 2 tax-returns & IRS Tax Transcripts



2 blocks R & M trains Queens blvd 64Ave exit/entrance



Very clean Well kept Safe Building

Super on Premises Laundry Elevator GARAGE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/98-25-64th-rd-rego-park-ny-unit-6bb/321993

No Pets Allowed



