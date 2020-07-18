89-26 Desarc Road

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Just renovated legal 2-family apartments in excellent condition, close to A train station and Q53, Q7, Q11, Q21, Q41 bus stations, close to schools and supermarkets, building dimension 20*46, large 2-bedroom apartment with plenty of natural daylight, 1st floor comes with solar energy which lowers the electricity bill significantly. 2nd floor $2100 landlord pays for water; 1st floor + walk out basement + exclusive use of beautiful backyard $3100, landlord pays for water; If whole house rent $5000, tenant pays for all utilities. Virtual tour is available: https://youtu.be/8Robshkdi-g https://youtu.be/2a86vM3WwDg https://youtu.be/vOUrBbbNDEI