Queens, NY
89-26 Desarc Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

89-26 Desarc Road

89-26 Desarc Road · (718) 939-8388
Location

89-26 Desarc Road, Queens, NY 11417
Ozone Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just renovated legal 2-family apartments in excellent condition, close to A train station and Q53, Q7, Q11, Q21, Q41 bus stations, close to schools and supermarkets, building dimension 20*46, large 2-bedroom apartment with plenty of natural daylight, 1st floor comes with solar energy which lowers the electricity bill significantly. 2nd floor $2100 landlord pays for water; 1st floor + walk out basement + exclusive use of beautiful backyard $3100, landlord pays for water; If whole house rent $5000, tenant pays for all utilities. Virtual tour is available: https://youtu.be/8Robshkdi-g https://youtu.be/2a86vM3WwDg https://youtu.be/vOUrBbbNDEI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89-26 Desarc Road have any available units?
89-26 Desarc Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 89-26 Desarc Road currently offering any rent specials?
89-26 Desarc Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89-26 Desarc Road pet-friendly?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 89-26 Desarc Road offer parking?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road does not offer parking.
Does 89-26 Desarc Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89-26 Desarc Road have a pool?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road does not have a pool.
Does 89-26 Desarc Road have accessible units?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road does not have accessible units.
Does 89-26 Desarc Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89-26 Desarc Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 89-26 Desarc Road does not have units with air conditioning.
