Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated, spacious and sunny legal rental in Bellerose. This first floor apartment boasts a geat open layout with two bedrooms with double closets, a large living room with dining area, modern eat in kitchen with granite countertops, plus brand new hardwood floors throughout. The backyard, which is privately fenced, has apple, peach and fig trees. Close to ground transportation, major highways, easy shopping and excellent restaurants. In School District #26.