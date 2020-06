Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment. Includes extra large living room, bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen with all new appliances. Exquisite and well maintained Pre war historical details and architecture. Excellent location, 1 block from "J" train at Woodhaven Blvd., major bus and express routes only steps away. Many schools nearby. Amenities and convenience locations within walking distance. Garage and /or outdoor parking space available at additional cost.