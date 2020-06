Amenities

Bright and sunny, beautifully maintained two bedroom apartment. This immaculate and spacious unit features granite and stainless steel in the eat in kitchen, and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a modern full bath with a jacuzzi/bidet. Close to ground transportation, major highways, easy shopping and excellent restaurants.