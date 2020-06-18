All apartments in Queens
791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:02 PM

791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L

791 Onderdonk Avenue · (212) 675-3699
Location

791 Onderdonk Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
***NO FEE*** ***1 MONTH FREE*** ***ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE***
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT INSURENT, JETTY OR RHINO***

Check out this beautifully gut renovated 3BR / flex 4 duplex apartment with 1 full bath and 2 half baths! Incredibly spacious kitchen with great counter space, complete with all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and stove. The unit has its own washer and dryer! This unit has high ceilings and large windows that bring great natural light to the apartment. Three bedrooms are located on the entry level floor and there is one full bathroom and 2 half bathrooms on the entry level as well. Walk downstairs and there is a huge room suitable for a living room, home office, and more! Wood floors throughout, brand new bathrooms.

Nearby TD Bank, CapitalOne Bank, Bank of America, Chase Bank
Planet Fitness, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop Grocery Store, AT&T, other shopping options within blocks!

2 blocks from Seneca Ave M train stop.
5 minute walk from the Halsey St L train stop.

ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE AFTER 1 MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have any available units?
791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have?
Some of 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L currently offering any rent specials?
791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L pet-friendly?
No, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L offer parking?
No, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L does not offer parking.
Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have a pool?
No, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L does not have a pool.
Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have accessible units?
No, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L has units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L does not have units with air conditioning.
