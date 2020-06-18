791 Onderdonk Avenue 1L

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

***NO FEE*** ***1 MONTH FREE*** ***ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE***

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT INSURENT, JETTY OR RHINO***



Check out this beautifully gut renovated 3BR / flex 4 duplex apartment with 1 full bath and 2 half baths! Incredibly spacious kitchen with great counter space, complete with all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and stove. The unit has its own washer and dryer! This unit has high ceilings and large windows that bring great natural light to the apartment. Three bedrooms are located on the entry level floor and there is one full bathroom and 2 half bathrooms on the entry level as well. Walk downstairs and there is a huge room suitable for a living room, home office, and more! Wood floors throughout, brand new bathrooms.



Nearby TD Bank, CapitalOne Bank, Bank of America, Chase Bank

Planet Fitness, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop Grocery Store, AT&T, other shopping options within blocks!



2 blocks from Seneca Ave M train stop.

5 minute walk from the Halsey St L train stop.



