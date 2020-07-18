All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

78-43 82nd Street

78-43 82nd Street · (718) 475-2777
Location

78-43 82nd Street, Queens, NY 11385
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Immaculate two bedroom in Glendale on a tree lined street! This apartment on the second floor has everything you need for living well. Large rooms, updated kitchen and bathroom, formal dining room and private outdoor porch! Well kept laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and built in a/c units complete this home. No pets please, showings by appointment only with proper agency, fair housing and closing disclosures. Atlas Park with restaurants and shops right on 80th Street! Forest Park on Myrtle Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 78-43 82nd Street have any available units?
78-43 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-43 82nd Street have?
Some of 78-43 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-43 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
78-43 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-43 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 78-43 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 78-43 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 78-43 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 78-43 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78-43 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-43 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 78-43 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 78-43 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 78-43 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78-43 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78-43 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 78-43 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-43 82nd Street has units with air conditioning.

