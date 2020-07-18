78-43 82nd Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Immaculate two bedroom in Glendale on a tree lined street! This apartment on the second floor has everything you need for living well. Large rooms, updated kitchen and bathroom, formal dining room and private outdoor porch! Well kept laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and built in a/c units complete this home. No pets please, showings by appointment only with proper agency, fair housing and closing disclosures. Atlas Park with restaurants and shops right on 80th Street! Forest Park on Myrtle Avenue.