73-51 Utopia Pkwy

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Clean Whole Town House Rental Nice Size Living , Dining Area and Kitchen 2 Bedrooms. Primary Bedroom is Very Big,Full Basement With BathRm, Extra Rooms & Storage w/StairOut To Yard. You may Install Washer and Dyer. Close to Bus, School, St John's University, Shops, Restaurants and Public Transportation & Major Highways. Buses To E and F Trains, And Express Buses To Mid Town One Block Away From House. School District #26: P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows, J.H.S. 216 George J. Ryan NO PETS NO PETS NO SUBLET