Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 PM

73-51 Utopia Pkwy

73-51 Utopia Parkway · (516) 873-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73-51 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY 11366
Utopia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Clean Whole Town House Rental Nice Size Living , Dining Area and Kitchen 2 Bedrooms. Primary Bedroom is Very Big,Full Basement With BathRm, Extra Rooms & Storage w/StairOut To Yard. You may Install Washer and Dyer. Close to Bus, School, St John's University, Shops, Restaurants and Public Transportation & Major Highways. Buses To E and F Trains, And Express Buses To Mid Town One Block Away From House. School District #26: P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows, J.H.S. 216 George J. Ryan NO PETS NO PETS NO SUBLET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy have any available units?
73-51 Utopia Pkwy has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 73-51 Utopia Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
73-51 Utopia Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73-51 Utopia Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy offers parking.
Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy have a pool?
No, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73-51 Utopia Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 73-51 Utopia Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
