Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move right into this spacious 3-Bedroom, newly renovated apartment. The property pleasantly offers plenty of room for entertaining, sunlit with 3 skylights, high ceilings, LED lighting in chandeliers, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. The kitchen cabinets extend to the ceiling and it offers prep space with a new island, dishwasher and maintenance free flooring. It is located on a quiet tree-lined block that is close to transportation, shopping and schools.