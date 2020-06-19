Amenities

64-02 Ocean Avenue North Apt #2, Queens, NY 11692 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Very spacious apartment all new inside and out. Bright and very clean with updated Kitchen, Bathrooms, Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Come home to a Balcony from the apartment with view of the Ocean and Relax. Great location and close to Public Transportation, Schools and Restaurants. Walking Distance to the Boardwalk. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3516841 ]