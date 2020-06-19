All apartments in Queens
64-02 Ocean Avenue North

64-02 Ocean Avenue North · (347) 386-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
64-02 Ocean Avenue North, Queens, NY 11692
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
64-02 Ocean Avenue North Apt #2, Queens, NY 11692 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Very spacious apartment all new inside and out. Bright and very clean with updated Kitchen, Bathrooms, Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Come home to a Balcony from the apartment with view of the Ocean and Relax. Great location and close to Public Transportation, Schools and Restaurants. Walking Distance to the Boardwalk. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3516841 ]

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North have any available units?
64-02 Ocean Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 64-02 Ocean Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
64-02 Ocean Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64-02 Ocean Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North offer parking?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North have a pool?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64-02 Ocean Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 64-02 Ocean Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
