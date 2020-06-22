All apartments in Queens
60-68 71st Avenue

60-68 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

60-68 71st Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Amenities

Property Amenities
*One month broker Fee will apply*Apartment will be vacant 6/1Welcome to this gorgeous newly renovated spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment located in the heart of Ridgewood. Gorgeous spacious open kitchen with granite counter top, brand new cabinets. Gorgeous renovated Bathroom with stand up shower. Rail Road style bedrooms with separate entrances. Apartment features hardwood floors and LOTS of CLOSET SPACE.*Heat & Hot Water Included *Near M & L Trains *Actual Photos of UnitContact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate AgentCell- 718-864-4543 Email- dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel401200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60-68 71st Avenue have any available units?
60-68 71st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 60-68 71st Avenue have?
Some of 60-68 71st Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60-68 71st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
60-68 71st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60-68 71st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 60-68 71st Avenue offer parking?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 60-68 71st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60-68 71st Avenue have a pool?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 60-68 71st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 60-68 71st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60-68 71st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 60-68 71st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
