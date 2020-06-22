60-68 71st Avenue

Amenities

*One month broker Fee will apply*Apartment will be vacant 6/1Welcome to this gorgeous newly renovated spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment located in the heart of Ridgewood. Gorgeous spacious open kitchen with granite counter top, brand new cabinets. Gorgeous renovated Bathroom with stand up shower. Rail Road style bedrooms with separate entrances. Apartment features hardwood floors and LOTS of CLOSET SPACE.*Heat & Hot Water Included *Near M & L Trains *Actual Photos of UnitContact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate AgentCell- 718-864-4543 Email- dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel401200