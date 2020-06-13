All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

59-22 Menahan Street

59-22 Menahan Street · (212) 605-9354
Location

59-22 Menahan Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
Fully-renovated two story single-family house with large backyard, finished basement and attic! This rare find is a spacious three bedroom, one bathroom full-sized house located in Ridgwood, Queens. You have the best of both worlds, with access to Williamsburg close by and easy access to different parts of Queens. Enjoy the restaurants, rooftops, or even Domino waterfront park in Williamsburg. Enter your full-sized house as you go into the living room and experience the open kitchen concept, perfect for entertaining guests. Be the first to use brand new kitchen appliances by Frigidaire and GE. The bathroom is fully renovated with all new tiles and fixtures. Ductless AC's in every room. Enjoy your private backyard which is equipped with a large shed for bike storage and a patio table perfect for enjoying the upcoming spring and summer months. Lastly, use the spacious, fully-finished basement and attic for storage. Washer and dryer are located in the finished basement. Start enjoying your private backyard with the beautiful weather coming. Close proximity to the M train and the L train is a short 15 minute walk. NO BROKER'S FEE and a great deal for a house! Call or email to set up a private showing today before this rare, full-sized house is rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59-22 Menahan Street have any available units?
59-22 Menahan Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59-22 Menahan Street have?
Some of 59-22 Menahan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59-22 Menahan Street currently offering any rent specials?
59-22 Menahan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59-22 Menahan Street pet-friendly?
No, 59-22 Menahan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 59-22 Menahan Street offer parking?
No, 59-22 Menahan Street does not offer parking.
Does 59-22 Menahan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59-22 Menahan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59-22 Menahan Street have a pool?
No, 59-22 Menahan Street does not have a pool.
Does 59-22 Menahan Street have accessible units?
No, 59-22 Menahan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59-22 Menahan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59-22 Menahan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59-22 Menahan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59-22 Menahan Street has units with air conditioning.
