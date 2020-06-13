59-22 Menahan Street

Amenities

Fully-renovated two story single-family house with large backyard, finished basement and attic! This rare find is a spacious three bedroom, one bathroom full-sized house located in Ridgwood, Queens. You have the best of both worlds, with access to Williamsburg close by and easy access to different parts of Queens. Enjoy the restaurants, rooftops, or even Domino waterfront park in Williamsburg. Enter your full-sized house as you go into the living room and experience the open kitchen concept, perfect for entertaining guests. Be the first to use brand new kitchen appliances by Frigidaire and GE. The bathroom is fully renovated with all new tiles and fixtures. Ductless AC's in every room. Enjoy your private backyard which is equipped with a large shed for bike storage and a patio table perfect for enjoying the upcoming spring and summer months. Lastly, use the spacious, fully-finished basement and attic for storage. Washer and dryer are located in the finished basement. Start enjoying your private backyard with the beautiful weather coming. Close proximity to the M train and the L train is a short 15 minute walk. NO BROKER'S FEE and a great deal for a house! Call or email to set up a private showing today before this rare, full-sized house is rented.