Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

SUNNY KING SIZE ONE BEDROOM WITH PRIVET BALCONY!!!Located in one of the best area in Queens. Just walk to Woodhaven Blvd subway stop on M and R train. The neighborhood has a lot of restaurants and shopping malls,Sunny and spacious apartment with open kitchen, hardwood floors, freshly painted walls. This unit has a nice open view and KING size bedroom.CALL OR EMAIL For IMMEDIATE SHOWING Marin Daskalov 646.287.2857