47-50 59th Street

RENOVATED!! This stunning three bedroom apartment is now available at the Skyview Towers Building Complex. Named after the fabulous sky line views. This is a rent stabilized building. The living room has beautiful red oak hardwood floors. It can very easily fit an entertainment area along with a dinner table. The bedrooms are adequately made to fit king and queen sized beds. Tons of sunlight fills your living space. The kitchen is a galley style lay out with brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, cesarstone quartz countertops along with eat in kitchen combo. Your living space leads to a fantastic balcony, where you can read and have your morning cup of coffee. The closet space is divine. There are tons of closets in almost every room. Remarkably high ceilings. Ventilated Bathroom with subway tiled style design.Well maintained elevator building with a laundry room, playground, live-in super and garage (monthly fee).Building is minutes away to all the conveniences this neighborhood has to offer shopping, grocery, pharmacy, lounges, restaurants, bars, and the best gym Woodside has to offer is just minutes away from your apartment.Do not miss out on this exceptional opportunity.* All utilities included ** Actual Apartment Photos** No Dogs/One cat per apartment only with the landlord's approval *