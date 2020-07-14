All apartments in Queens
47-50 59th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

47-50 59th Street

47-50 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

47-50 59th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
rent controlled
RENOVATED!! This stunning three bedroom apartment is now available at the Skyview Towers Building Complex. Named after the fabulous sky line views. This is a rent stabilized building. The living room has beautiful red oak hardwood floors. It can very easily fit an entertainment area along with a dinner table. The bedrooms are adequately made to fit king and queen sized beds. Tons of sunlight fills your living space. The kitchen is a galley style lay out with brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, cesarstone quartz countertops along with eat in kitchen combo. Your living space leads to a fantastic balcony, where you can read and have your morning cup of coffee. The closet space is divine. There are tons of closets in almost every room. Remarkably high ceilings. Ventilated Bathroom with subway tiled style design.Well maintained elevator building with a laundry room, playground, live-in super and garage (monthly fee).Building is minutes away to all the conveniences this neighborhood has to offer shopping, grocery, pharmacy, lounges, restaurants, bars, and the best gym Woodside has to offer is just minutes away from your apartment.Do not miss out on this exceptional opportunity.* All utilities included ** Actual Apartment Photos** No Dogs/One cat per apartment only with the landlord's approval *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47-50 59th Street have any available units?
47-50 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 47-50 59th Street have?
Some of 47-50 59th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47-50 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
47-50 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47-50 59th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 47-50 59th Street is pet friendly.
Does 47-50 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 47-50 59th Street offers parking.
Does 47-50 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47-50 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47-50 59th Street have a pool?
No, 47-50 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 47-50 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 47-50 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47-50 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47-50 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47-50 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47-50 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
