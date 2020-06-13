All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 46-30 Center Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
46-30 Center Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

46-30 Center Boulevard

46-30 Center Boulevard · (212) 444-7938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

46-30 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY 11109
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
sauna
Located at 46-30 Center Boulevard, the coveted View at East Coast Condominiums, this stunning two bedroom apartment boasts unobstructed, picturesque Manhattan skyline views.

An entry foyer welcomes residents into the sprawling home, designed as a luxury-infused, modern residence. The spacious living room, perfect for living and entertaining alike, features floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light and provide breathtaking views of the East River, Manhattan skyline and beyond. Enjoy high ceiling height, beautifully crafted hardwood floors, ample closet space, and in-unit washer and vented dryer.

Featuring all the luxuries of a modern home, the residence includes an open, gourmet kitchen equipped with best-in-class appliances by Subzero, Viking and Bosch, a wine cooler, white lacquered cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a spa-like master bath with Italian marble floors, mosaic marble walls, a luxurious glass door shower and top-of-the line fixtures. The second bedroom boasts stunning panoramic views of the river and city skyline.

The View at East Coast Condominiums is a highly luxurious residential building, located in Long Island City, designed by the renowned architectural firm Handel Architects. This elegant building offers all the modern conveniences of the Manhattan luxury apartments, but adds even more exclusive benefits. With astonishing views of the East River and Manhattan skyline, one could only dream of this perfection. Residents benefit from a 24-hour doorman, a concierge, bike storage, and a parking garage. The East Coast Club, located on-site, offers a state-of-the-art fitness center, an enormous lap pool, sauna and spa, cinema room, a great outdoor rooftop with barbecue grills and cabanas, and a billiards room. With the city just minutes away, you are surrounded by stylish boutiques, exceptional restaurants, and famous museums and galleries. Come be a part of this picture perfect community just a subway away from your favorite city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-30 Center Boulevard have any available units?
46-30 Center Boulevard has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-30 Center Boulevard have?
Some of 46-30 Center Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-30 Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
46-30 Center Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-30 Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 46-30 Center Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 46-30 Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 46-30 Center Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 46-30 Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-30 Center Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-30 Center Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 46-30 Center Boulevard has a pool.
Does 46-30 Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 46-30 Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 46-30 Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-30 Center Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-30 Center Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-30 Center Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46-30 Center Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity