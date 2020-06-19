All apartments in Queens
45-45 Center Boulevard.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

45-45 Center Boulevard

45-45 Center Boulevard · (646) 809-1240
Location

45-45 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY 11109
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4005 · Avail. now

$3,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Sunlight, helicopter views and much more!

This 1 bedroom apartment in Long Island City's waterfront neighborhood offer's everything you are looking for, including jaw dropping views, an open kitchen, a large living with ample room for a work-from-home station, great closet space and generous storage throughout. Flexible leasing options from 4 months to 1 year available.

4545 Center Blvd has endless amenities including a state of the art gym, bike room, laundry room, 24/7 doorman, media room, a doggie run, and much more. Hunters point is surrounded by parks, dog parks, restaurants and many commuting options. The Ferry is outside of your doorstep along with the G train and the 7 train stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 45-45 Center Boulevard have any available units?
45-45 Center Boulevard has a unit available for $3,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-45 Center Boulevard have?
Some of 45-45 Center Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-45 Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
45-45 Center Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-45 Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-45 Center Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 45-45 Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 45-45 Center Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 45-45 Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-45 Center Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-45 Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 45-45 Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 45-45 Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 45-45 Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 45-45 Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-45 Center Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-45 Center Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-45 Center Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

