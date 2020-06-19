45-45 Center Boulevard.

Amenities

Sunlight, helicopter views and much more!



This 1 bedroom apartment in Long Island City's waterfront neighborhood offer's everything you are looking for, including jaw dropping views, an open kitchen, a large living with ample room for a work-from-home station, great closet space and generous storage throughout. Flexible leasing options from 4 months to 1 year available.



4545 Center Blvd has endless amenities including a state of the art gym, bike room, laundry room, 24/7 doorman, media room, a doggie run, and much more. Hunters point is surrounded by parks, dog parks, restaurants and many commuting options. The Ferry is outside of your doorstep along with the G train and the 7 train stations.