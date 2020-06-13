45-37 40th Street

Amenities

Newly Renovated Apartment! 2nd floor walkup 1bed/1bath with East/West Exposure. New Walnut Hardwood Flooring throughout. Large Separate Eat-In-kitchen with X-Large Window. Beautiful soft close Cherry Cabinets and Full Sized White Appliances with Microwave. Windowed Bathroom has Beautiful Finishes. Crown and Base molding throughout. 9 1/2 foot ceilings make it even more spacious! Every room is Bright and Open! Entry Foyer provides storage area above large hall closet. Wall to Wall built in storage closets in the Living room and Fantastic double door closet in bedroom with multiple shelving. More than Ample storage space. All this in a meticulously kept building and just steps to the 40th street exit off the #7 train. Just minutes to Manhattan. Laundry around the corner, supermarkets, convenience store, everything at your fingers tips. NYSC just blocks away! An incredibly convenient location, in a great brownstone building with a sunny and spacious apt. Please see video of the apartment.