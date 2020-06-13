All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 45-37 40th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
45-37 40th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

45-37 40th Street

45-37 40th Street · (212) 317-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45-37 40th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Apartment! 2nd floor walkup 1bed/1bath with East/West Exposure. New Walnut Hardwood Flooring throughout. Large Separate Eat-In-kitchen with X-Large Window. Beautiful soft close Cherry Cabinets and Full Sized White Appliances with Microwave. Windowed Bathroom has Beautiful Finishes. Crown and Base molding throughout. 9 1/2 foot ceilings make it even more spacious! Every room is Bright and Open! Entry Foyer provides storage area above large hall closet. Wall to Wall built in storage closets in the Living room and Fantastic double door closet in bedroom with multiple shelving. More than Ample storage space. All this in a meticulously kept building and just steps to the 40th street exit off the #7 train. Just minutes to Manhattan. Laundry around the corner, supermarkets, convenience store, everything at your fingers tips. NYSC just blocks away! An incredibly convenient location, in a great brownstone building with a sunny and spacious apt. Please see video of the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-37 40th Street have any available units?
45-37 40th Street has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-37 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-37 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-37 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-37 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-37 40th Street offer parking?
No, 45-37 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45-37 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-37 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-37 40th Street have a pool?
No, 45-37 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-37 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 45-37 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-37 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-37 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-37 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-37 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45-37 40th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity