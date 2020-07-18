All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
45-35 44TH ST.
45-35 44TH ST.

45-35 44th Street · (347) 291-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-35 44th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Spacious 1Bed available for immediate occupancy in PRIME SUNNYSIDE! Just 2 short blocks to the 7 train 46th Bliss station with a short 15 minute commute to Grand Central. Great natural sunlight, large unmodified layout, kitchen features a nook for a small dining room table. Great countertop space! HUGE spacious closets! Great food options nearby and close to all nightlife in both Queens and Manhattan. - Elevator building- Laundry on premises- Heat and hot water included in rent. - Live-in Super- Video surveillance on site- Guarantors OK for students- Small pets OK, case by case, must submit vet records.Will go fast! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a private viewing!*ACTUAL PHOTOS!*NO FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-35 44TH ST. have any available units?
45-35 44TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 45-35 44TH ST. have?
Some of 45-35 44TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-35 44TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
45-35 44TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-35 44TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-35 44TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 45-35 44TH ST. offer parking?
No, 45-35 44TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 45-35 44TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-35 44TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-35 44TH ST. have a pool?
No, 45-35 44TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 45-35 44TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 45-35 44TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 45-35 44TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-35 44TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-35 44TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-35 44TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
