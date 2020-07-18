45-35 44TH ST.

Amenities

Spacious 1Bed available for immediate occupancy in PRIME SUNNYSIDE! Just 2 short blocks to the 7 train 46th Bliss station with a short 15 minute commute to Grand Central. Great natural sunlight, large unmodified layout, kitchen features a nook for a small dining room table. Great countertop space! HUGE spacious closets! Great food options nearby and close to all nightlife in both Queens and Manhattan. - Elevator building- Laundry on premises- Heat and hot water included in rent. - Live-in Super- Video surveillance on site- Guarantors OK for students- Small pets OK, case by case, must submit vet records.Will go fast! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a private viewing!*ACTUAL PHOTOS!*NO FEE