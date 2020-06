Amenities

A spacious full-floor 2 Bedroom in Prime Sunnyside.



This stunning residence features beautiful hardwood flooring, grand Queen-size bedrooms, separate eat-in windowed kitchen, massive living room and tons of closet space.



Located just 1 block from the 7 train and so close to the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, grocery stores, laundromats and more!



Come see for yourself virtually - today.



Sorry, no pets.