Queens, NY
45-34 220th Pl
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

45-34 220th Pl

45-34 220th Place · (718) 631-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY 11361
Bayside

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2nd fl · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd. This spacious studio features marble countertops, large walk-in closet and your own thermostat to regulate the heat as you see fit. Heat is included. Cooking gas and electric is separate. This apartment has access to the washer and dryer located in the first floor common area. This apartment is conveniently situated close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, major highways and bridges. Oakland Lake park and scenic trails are just a few blocks away. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-34 220th Pl have any available units?
45-34 220th Pl has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-34 220th Pl have?
Some of 45-34 220th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-34 220th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
45-34 220th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-34 220th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 45-34 220th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-34 220th Pl offer parking?
No, 45-34 220th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 45-34 220th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45-34 220th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-34 220th Pl have a pool?
No, 45-34 220th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 45-34 220th Pl have accessible units?
No, 45-34 220th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 45-34 220th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-34 220th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-34 220th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-34 220th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
