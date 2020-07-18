45-34 220th Pl

Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd. This spacious studio features marble countertops, large walk-in closet and your own thermostat to regulate the heat as you see fit. Heat is included. Cooking gas and electric is separate. This apartment has access to the washer and dryer located in the first floor common area. This apartment is conveniently situated close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, major highways and bridges. Oakland Lake park and scenic trails are just a few blocks away. Immediate occupancy.