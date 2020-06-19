All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 45-25 41st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
45-25 41st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

45-25 41st Street

45-25 41st Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45-25 41st Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
hot tub
Space and storage abound in this luxurious 2 bedroom in Prime Sunnyside.

A grand foyer with walk-in and pantry closet greet you with access to the sprawling living room, separate windowed chef's kitchen and spa-like bathroom.

The living room spans over 19' offering plenty of space for living and dining An entertainer's dream!

Very uncommon in the neighborhood are two king size bedrooms with closets in each room. The Western exposures let in plenty of natural light and offers stunning city views.

Located 1 block from the 7-Train makes your commute a breeze. Sunnyside boasts the borough's best restaurants, shops, cafes, playgrounds and the infamous Sunnyside farmers market every Saturday.

Enjoy more space in a phenomenal neighborhood for a fraction of the cost of living in Manhattan!

Video tour available upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-25 41st Street have any available units?
45-25 41st Street has a unit available for $2,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-25 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-25 41st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-25 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-25 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-25 41st Street offer parking?
No, 45-25 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 45-25 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-25 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-25 41st Street have a pool?
No, 45-25 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-25 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 45-25 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-25 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-25 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-25 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-25 41st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45-25 41st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity