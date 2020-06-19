45-25 41st Street

Amenities

Space and storage abound in this luxurious 2 bedroom in Prime Sunnyside.



A grand foyer with walk-in and pantry closet greet you with access to the sprawling living room, separate windowed chef's kitchen and spa-like bathroom.



The living room spans over 19' offering plenty of space for living and dining An entertainer's dream!



Very uncommon in the neighborhood are two king size bedrooms with closets in each room. The Western exposures let in plenty of natural light and offers stunning city views.



Located 1 block from the 7-Train makes your commute a breeze. Sunnyside boasts the borough's best restaurants, shops, cafes, playgrounds and the infamous Sunnyside farmers market every Saturday.



Enjoy more space in a phenomenal neighborhood for a fraction of the cost of living in Manhattan!



Video tour available upon request!