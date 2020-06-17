All apartments in Queens
45-01 43rd Avenue

45-01 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

45-01 43rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home - A true 2 bedroom in the heart of Sunnyside!

Just one flight up and you have arrived. This gorgeous, newly renovated residence features an eat-in windowed kitchen, spacious living room, Queen-size bedrooms and plenty of storage space throughout.

The location cannot be beat! Commuters love being just 2 blocks from the 7-train and buses to Manhattan. Your Walgreens, grocery store and laundromat are across the street and the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, parks and entertainment are so close by!

Come see for yourself - today!

Cats considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-01 43rd Avenue have any available units?
45-01 43rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 45-01 43rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45-01 43rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-01 43rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-01 43rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 45-01 43rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 45-01 43rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 45-01 43rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-01 43rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-01 43rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 45-01 43rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45-01 43rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45-01 43rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45-01 43rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-01 43rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-01 43rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-01 43rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
