45-01 43rd Avenue

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home - A true 2 bedroom in the heart of Sunnyside!



Just one flight up and you have arrived. This gorgeous, newly renovated residence features an eat-in windowed kitchen, spacious living room, Queen-size bedrooms and plenty of storage space throughout.



The location cannot be beat! Commuters love being just 2 blocks from the 7-train and buses to Manhattan. Your Walgreens, grocery store and laundromat are across the street and the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, parks and entertainment are so close by!



Come see for yourself - today!



Cats considered on case-by-case basis.