Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Gorgeous open floor plan 1 bedroom apartment.

- This building maintains a lot of its original early century charm.

- Spacious living room.

- Big windows in front and back side of building.

- Hardwood floors throughout.

- Band new cabinets.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Exposed brick in living room.

- Working fireplace.

- Utilities excluded.

- Living room faces the street. Bedroom in rear.

- Second floor in a three family building.

- Very convenient commute to Grand Central Station only 1 minute to Court Square EM7G trains.

- Please note the elevated 7 train passes right in front of this apt.

- Small pet friendly on a case by case basis.

- Available now.