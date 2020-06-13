All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

44-07 Queens Boulevard

44-07 Queens Boulevard · (718) 422-2518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44-07 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gut renovated spacious two bedroom with condo-style finishes! 15 minutes to midtown Manhattan and less than a block away from the 46th Street station subway stop! Bright light from Southern exposure make this spacious and airy 1,000 square foot two bedroom/one bathroom one of a kind! Featuring extra large windows, hardwood floors and a full range of stainless steel appliances. The modern bathroom has both a shower and tub. The hallway has two extra large closets. The very large master bedroom easily fits a king sized bed, while the second bedroom can serve as the perfect home office or smaller second bedroom...large enough to fit a full sized bed.Located on the second floor of a well maintained walkup building, situated in the center of Sunnyside's hottest restaurants, bars, shopping and more! You cannot ask for a more convenient location!Sorry, No PetsApartment Shares Okay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have any available units?
44-07 Queens Boulevard has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have?
Some of 44-07 Queens Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-07 Queens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
44-07 Queens Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-07 Queens Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard offer parking?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have a pool?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44-07 Queens Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 44-07 Queens Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
