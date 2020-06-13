44-07 Queens Boulevard

Amenities

Gut renovated spacious two bedroom with condo-style finishes! 15 minutes to midtown Manhattan and less than a block away from the 46th Street station subway stop! Bright light from Southern exposure make this spacious and airy 1,000 square foot two bedroom/one bathroom one of a kind! Featuring extra large windows, hardwood floors and a full range of stainless steel appliances. The modern bathroom has both a shower and tub. The hallway has two extra large closets. The very large master bedroom easily fits a king sized bed, while the second bedroom can serve as the perfect home office or smaller second bedroom...large enough to fit a full sized bed.Located on the second floor of a well maintained walkup building, situated in the center of Sunnyside's hottest restaurants, bars, shopping and more! You cannot ask for a more convenient location!Sorry, No PetsApartment Shares Okay!