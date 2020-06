Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

$3261 1 bedroom in Long Island City!



Spacious apartment with dinning alcove and great closet space. The open, gourmet kitchen features Bosch stainless appliances and granite countertops. Grohe bath fixtures and triple pane window glass for noise reduction.



