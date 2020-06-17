All apartments in Queens
41-34 Crescent Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

41-34 Crescent Street

41-34 Crescent Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41-34 Crescent Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12K · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
Packard Square offers brand new, modern living just minutes from Manhattan-close to every convenience. Contemporary studio, one and two bedroom residences boast luxurious interior finishes. Various practical layouts feature oversized windows and balconies providing dramatic Manhattan skyline and river views, one stop from Manhattan. Individual residences feature open kitchens with custom built cabinetry, GE stainless appliances, Hansgrohe fixtures, Caeserstone countertops and wide oak flooring. Baths feature cast concrete flooring and Duravit fixtures. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, landscaped sundeck with stunning river and city views with an outdoor kitchen. The adjacent residence lounge is equipped with Wi-fi and a fitness studio included for residents. Additional amenities include on-site parking, private storage cages, and bike storage but require an additional fee. On-site superintendent.*Pictures displayed in this advertisement may not be the accurate photos. These photos were taken professionally to show the over feel for apartments at Packard Square.Sorry, dogs are not allowed unless it is a service animal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-34 Crescent Street have any available units?
41-34 Crescent Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41-34 Crescent Street have?
Some of 41-34 Crescent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-34 Crescent Street currently offering any rent specials?
41-34 Crescent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-34 Crescent Street pet-friendly?
No, 41-34 Crescent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 41-34 Crescent Street offer parking?
Yes, 41-34 Crescent Street does offer parking.
Does 41-34 Crescent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41-34 Crescent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-34 Crescent Street have a pool?
No, 41-34 Crescent Street does not have a pool.
Does 41-34 Crescent Street have accessible units?
No, 41-34 Crescent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41-34 Crescent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41-34 Crescent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41-34 Crescent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41-34 Crescent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
