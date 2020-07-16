All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 40-21 60th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
40-21 60th Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

40-21 60th Street

40-21 60th Street · (917) 576-1626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

40-21 60th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This very spacious apartment is truly a unique find.It features 3 bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, 2 private terraces,a separate kitchen including new appliances & kitchen floor;formal dining room, large living roomalong with great closet space & beautiful hardwood floors throughout.The two attractive sliding glass doors and windows overlook lovely open views. Utilities are not included. Pet friendly (case by case). It is a smoke free house.Located on the second floor of a well-maintained three-story house, which is situated on a very pretty tree lined residential block.Excellent location: 2 blocks from the 7 train (61st Street Station - express stop), buses to Manhattan& other locations in Queens. One block from the LIRR station - trains to Manhattan, Long Island, parts of Queens and Brooklyn.Near laundromats, supermarkets, shops, drug stores, restaurants, cafes, library, schools, churches, synagogue; also close to lovely Doughboy and Windmuller Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40-21 60th Street have any available units?
40-21 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 40-21 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40-21 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40-21 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40-21 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 40-21 60th Street offer parking?
No, 40-21 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 40-21 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40-21 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40-21 60th Street have a pool?
No, 40-21 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40-21 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 40-21 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40-21 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40-21 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40-21 60th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40-21 60th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40-21 60th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity