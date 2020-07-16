40-21 60th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This very spacious apartment is truly a unique find.It features 3 bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, 2 private terraces,a separate kitchen including new appliances & kitchen floor;formal dining room, large living roomalong with great closet space & beautiful hardwood floors throughout.The two attractive sliding glass doors and windows overlook lovely open views. Utilities are not included. Pet friendly (case by case). It is a smoke free house.Located on the second floor of a well-maintained three-story house, which is situated on a very pretty tree lined residential block.Excellent location: 2 blocks from the 7 train (61st Street Station - express stop), buses to Manhattan& other locations in Queens. One block from the LIRR station - trains to Manhattan, Long Island, parts of Queens and Brooklyn.Near laundromats, supermarkets, shops, drug stores, restaurants, cafes, library, schools, churches, synagogue; also close to lovely Doughboy and Windmuller Parks.