Amenities

recently renovated rent controlled extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities rent controlled

Large sunlit 1 bedroom available for April 1st move in . Located just 3 minutes off the Astoria Blvd & Ditmars train station. Apartment features a large eat in kitchen with a window for fresh air. King size bedroom with 2 over-sized windows which brings in tons of natural lighting and a floor to ceiling closet for extra storage. The living room is spacious and fits a large sectional plus more. Heat and hot water included in the rent.This is a rent stabilized apartment.This unit is 1 block off Ditmars blvd which has restaurants , bars , gyms, cafes and shopping.There is also a live in super in the building and laundromat next door... Bouklis192358