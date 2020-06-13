All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

335 Beach 87th Street - 1F

335 Beach 87th Street · (347) 455-8565
Location

335 Beach 87th Street, Queens, NY 11693
Rockaway Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
* Beautiful Gut Renovated 3-bedroom Apartment in 1st floor in a 4-family house.

* Corner unit with a lot of natural lights.

* Gut renovated apartment with new kitchen - Granite counter top.

* Living room, dining room, 3 Br, 1 full bath.

* New Hardwood floors.

* Hot water baseboard heating system (you control thermostat).

* Private Parking Lot.

* Near the beach.

*Next to transportation.

*On a Quiet block

* Rent: $2,200

To view call: 347-455-8565
** Please text me if I don't answer **

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.
4 Family off-street apartment building; large driveway and fenced yard; walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Coffee shops, Bars, public transport. (subway & bus), library, police & fire departments; 3 blocks from beach. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have any available units?
335 Beach 87th Street - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have?
Some of 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
335 Beach 87th Street - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F pet-friendly?
No, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F offer parking?
Yes, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F does offer parking.
Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have a pool?
No, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have accessible units?
No, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Beach 87th Street - 1F does not have units with air conditioning.
