This amazing full floor 3 bedroom listing is located on a quiet tree lined street in Astoria and is just steps away from the subway and everything Astoria has to offer! The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 of which are king sized and a smaller 3rd bedroom that can be used as an office or kids room. The separate windowed kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher and microwave and custom cabinets. Tons of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Very versatile space can be configured with 1 master bedroom, office, and double living room. French doors on the street facing room really let the light pour in.Email us for more information and to schedule a viewing livingny113037