Lovely Split 2 Bedroom apartment on 46th Street & Broadway with the R-Train just 50 feet away on your corner allowing for easy access to Manhattan!The apartment offers Granite Counters, Hardwood Floors, and 2 large bedrooms that can accommodate a King or Queen bed each. Great living room Area and tons of light with 8 Windows throughout the apartment! There is also a large walk in closet upon Entry for Bulky Coats and storage.Call immediately to schedule a viewing!