Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

31-40 48th Street

31-40 48th Street · (347) 846-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31-40 48th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3rd Fl · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom apt for rent in Central Astoria (11103). Located less than one block from Broadway, 1.5 blocks from the M&R at 46th St, and two blocks from 30th Ave. Everything at your fingertips! As for the apt itself, it is a move-in ready unit on the third floor of a residential semi-detached property. The apt has eastern exposure so tons of natural sunlight. Building size is 22 x 50 which makes for about 1,100 sq ft of living space. Unit features 3 full size bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, eat-in-kitchen with pass through window, dining room, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. The perfect combination of space and convenience. Convenience stores, supermarkets, cafes and retail shops all along Broadway and 30th Ave. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most popular neighborhoods of NYC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-40 48th Street have any available units?
31-40 48th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31-40 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31-40 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-40 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 31-40 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-40 48th Street offer parking?
No, 31-40 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 31-40 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-40 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-40 48th Street have a pool?
No, 31-40 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31-40 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 31-40 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31-40 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-40 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-40 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-40 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
