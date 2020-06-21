31-40 48th Street

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom apt for rent in Central Astoria (11103). Located less than one block from Broadway, 1.5 blocks from the M&R at 46th St, and two blocks from 30th Ave. Everything at your fingertips! As for the apt itself, it is a move-in ready unit on the third floor of a residential semi-detached property. The apt has eastern exposure so tons of natural sunlight. Building size is 22 x 50 which makes for about 1,100 sq ft of living space. Unit features 3 full size bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, eat-in-kitchen with pass through window, dining room, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. The perfect combination of space and convenience. Convenience stores, supermarkets, cafes and retail shops all along Broadway and 30th Ave. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most popular neighborhoods of NYC!